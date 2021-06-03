All 7 of Oregon's public universities to require COVID vaccinations this fall

Eastern Oregon University was one of the last public universities in the state to announce a vaccine requirement or exemption for students and staff.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eastern Oregon University (EOU) announced on Thursday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees returning to campus in the fall.

The update means all of Oregon's seven public universities will now require vaccinations for those planning to return to campus.

On its website, EOU said the requirement will officially go into effect when the Food and Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the vaccines.

EOU also said it will accommodate medical and non-medical exemptions. Students who attend classes full-time online and do not go on campus will not be required to get vaccinated.

The university's president, Tom Inkso, released a statement.

“We deliberated this decision at length, evaluated science and public health recommendations, and surveyed the EOU community to identify the best path to restoring a healthy, highly engaged community for those who work and learn on our campus,” Insko said.

Here's a full list of the state's public universities requiring vaccinations or exemptions this fall: