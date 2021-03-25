What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

About 11,000 people were mistakenly emailed invitations to schedule vaccination appointments. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, March 25.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

In addition, counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups. Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Oregon mistakenly invites 11,000 people to schedule COVID vaccine appointments

About 11,000 people were mistakenly emailed invitations to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center even though they aren’t eligible for the vaccine until April 19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said Wednesday. All offered appointments will be honored, according to OHA.

Biden's administration announces another $10B to boost COVID vaccinations

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another $10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.

The effort, which is funded through the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month, will include $6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus.

AstraZeneca insists COVID vaccine 76% effective after US dispute

AstraZeneca insisted Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with American officials.