Oregon mistakenly invites 11,000 people to schedule COVID vaccine appointments

OHA apologized for the error and said all offered appointments will be honored.

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 11,000 people were mistakenly emailed invitations to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center even though they aren’t eligible for the vaccine until April 19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said Wednesday. All offered appointments will be honored, according to OHA.

As part of the scheduling process, OHA sends information to All4Oregon to contact people in the Portland area who are eligible to set up a vaccine appointment at the convention center. OHA said it gave erroneous information to All4Oregon, who sent the email invitations to the 11,000 people.

Vaccinations

More than 1 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 585,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to data from OHA. There have been 1,577,638 doses administered out of the 2,057,655 doses delivered to sites across the state.

Cases and deaths

OHA on Wednesday also announced 379 new COVID-19 cases and one more death connected to the virus. There has been a total of 162,384 coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,368 people who have died.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases with 63, followed by Clackamas County with 41. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (6), Benton (11), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (9), Columbia (8), Coos (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (23), Douglas (5), Grant (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Lane (26), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (36), Multnomah (63), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Washington (30) and Yamhill (5).

Case counts in Oregon have plateaued after dropping from late January through February. Twenty-eight of Oregon’s 36 counties will be in either the lower or moderate risk categories when the state’s new COVID-19 risk levels go into effect Friday.

OHA said the one newly reported death was an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive for the virus on Jan. 17 and died Feb. 15 at her home. She had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations