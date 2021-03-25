Oregon reports 422 new COVID-19 cases, most daily cases in two weeks

While Thursday's case count was high compared to previous weeks, Oregon Health Authority said there was a 15% decrease in cases last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths linked to the virus. There has been a total of 162,806 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,370 people who have died.

The 422 cases reported Thursday are the most reported in a day since March 9. Multnomah County reported the most new cases Thursday with 69, followed by Washington County with 54. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (10), Benton (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (9), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (1), Curry (6), Deschutes (21), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Josephine (22), Klamath (9), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (49), Multnomah (69), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (54) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said there was a 15% decrease in cases last week, from March 15 through March 21, compared to the week prior. The positive test rate also dropped from 3.6% two weeks ago to 2.9% last week.

OHA reported there are 108 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, six more than reported Wednesday. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than reported Wednesday.

The following information was released about the two newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 2,369th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 8 and died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions. The date of her death is pending.

Oregon’s 2,370th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 23 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 36,915 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. About 1,046,000 Oregonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 596,000 people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA's data. There have been 1,613,998 doses of the vaccine administered in Oregon out of the 2,068,755 doses delivered across the state.

Coos County became the latest county in Oregon to expand vaccinations ahead of the state’s timeline. There are now 22 counties that can vaccinate people in Group 6 of Phase 1B, who are set to be eligible for the vaccine statewide on March 29.

Here’s a list of the 22 counties: Baker, Benton, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

The people in Group 6 of Phase 1B include the following: