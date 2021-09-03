COVID vaccine: Here's where to get it in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, here's where you can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Here are all the ways you can get a vaccine in the state of Oregon and southwest Washington. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
Chapter one: Portland Metro Area
People in the Portland metro area can get the vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center or the drive-thru clinic at the Portland International Airport or Hillsboro Stadium.
OHA “Get Vaccinated Oregon” tool
- Fill out your information here to sign up for vaccine updates and you will be sent an invitation when a vaccine is available to you. Names are selected at random each week from the eligible pool.
- Location: Oregon Convention Center
OHSU COVID Vaccine Tool
- Appointments open Monday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
- Click “Check for an appointment” at that time here.
- Locations: Drive-Thru clinic at PDX Airport or Hillsboro Stadium
Note: These appointments are specifically for seniors with mobility needs and individuals with disabilities.
Chapter two: Pharmacies
A number of national pharmacy chains are offering the vaccine across the state of Oregon. Here's a look at how to schedule an appointment at the various locations, including Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer and more. You can also find participating pharmacies at vaccinefinder.org.
Safeway/Albertsons
- Schedule an appointment at your local Safeway or Albertson's store here.
Costco
- 13 Costco locations across Oregon
- Select your Costco location to schedule an appointment and schedule an appointment here.
Fred Meyer
- Locations in Oregon & Washington
- Schedule using vaccine appointment tool here.
Walgreens
- Create a Walgreens.com pharmacy account, complete the eligibility screening, and available appointments nearby will be listed for sign-up here.
Bi-Mart
- Nearby locations in Forest Grove, McMinnville, North Salem, East Salem, Stayton and Monmouth.
- Make appointment here.
HealthMart pharmacies
- Schedule an appointment at a nearby HealthMart pharmacy here.
Chapter three: Community clinics
Smaller vaccination sites are popping up in counties across the state, with the goal of reaching underserved communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Here's a look at where you can find clinics in various counties.
Washington County
Washington County is hosting small community clinics as vaccine doses become available. Check the Washington County website for updated information.
Clackamas County
Clackamas County is hosting local COVID-19 vaccination sites and contacting eligible populations directly for those appointments.
Call 211
Ask to be transferred to the reservation call center to schedule an appointment at Oregon Convention Center.
Chapter four: Marion/Polk County
There are multiple locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Marion and Polk County. The largest is the vaccination site at the fairgrounds, but there are other smaller clinics across the two counties as well.
Salem Health
Sign up for an appointment using the Salem Health tool here. Vaccination sites are open to all currently eligible Oregon residents, not limited to Marion County.
Three locations available:
- Marion County State Fairgrounds
Jackman Long Building at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, 2330 17th St NE, Salem
- Salem Health Woodburn
Salem Health Medical Clinic – Woodburn
105 Arney Road, Suite 130
Woodburn, Oregon 97071
- Western Oregon University
Werner University Center, Pacific Room
400 Monmouth Ave N
Monmouth, OR 97361
Lancaster Family Medical Center (Salem)
- Lancaster Family Medical Center: Accepting appointments. Please call 503-576-8400 to schedule.
Santiam Hospital (Stayton)
- Accepting appointments for eligible community members, as well as pre-registration for everyone 65 years and older. Sign-up here.
Salud Medical Center (Woodburn)
- Salud Medical Center: Accepting appointments for eligible community members. Please call 503-982-2000 to make an appointment.
Chapter five: Other Oregon counties
For Oregon counties outside the major metropolitan areas, visit your local county health website from the list here to find out how to schedule an appointment. Most counties are asking residents to apply for a vaccine by filling out a request form online. After filling out the form, you will be notified to schedule an appointment.
- Register for a vaccine in Columbia County.
- Register for a vaccine in Lincoln County.
- Register for a vaccine in Yamhill County.
The local pharmacy portals listed above can also be used to schedule vaccine appointments across the state of Oregon.
Chapter six: Washington
Here’s how to get a vaccine in the state of Washington. Use Washington’s “vaccine finder” tool to schedule an appointment. Simply select your county and all nearby available vaccines will be listed.
Participating pharmacies in Washington: Albertsons/Safeway, Costco, Health Mart, Rite Aid, Fred Meyer (Kroger) and Walmart pharmacies are offering vaccine appointments.
Clark County
You can schedule an appointment at the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site by signing up through the Safeway/Albertsons portal here.
You can also fill out the vaccine request form to be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Cowlitz County
Schedule an appointment at the Cowlitz County Event Center through the Safeway/Albertsons portal here.
Chapter seven: Not on the list?
If you are a part of or know of a vaccination clinic that's not on this list, please let us know right away. Email us the updated info right here.