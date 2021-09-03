COVID vaccine: Here's where to get it in Oregon and Washington

x
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, here's where you can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington.

KGW Staff, Andrew Dorn

Here are all the ways you can get a vaccine in the state of Oregon and southwest Washington. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

Chapter one Portland Metro Area

People in the Portland metro area can get the vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center or the drive-thru clinic at the Portland International Airport or Hillsboro Stadium.

OHA “Get Vaccinated Oregon” tool

  • Fill out your information here to sign up for vaccine updates and you will be sent an invitation when a vaccine is available to you. Names are selected at random each week from the eligible pool.
  • Location: Oregon Convention Center

OHSU COVID Vaccine Tool

  • Appointments open Monday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
  • Click “Check for an appointment” at that time here
  • Locations: Drive-Thru clinic at PDX Airport or Hillsboro Stadium

Note: These appointments are specifically for seniors with mobility needs and individuals with disabilities.

Chapter two Pharmacies

A number of national pharmacy chains are offering the vaccine across the state of Oregon. Here's a look at how to schedule an appointment at the various locations, including Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer and more. You can also find participating pharmacies at vaccinefinder.org.

Safeway/Albertsons

  • Schedule an appointment at your local Safeway or Albertson's store here.

Costco

  • 13 Costco locations across Oregon
  • Select your Costco location to schedule an appointment and schedule an appointment here.

Fred Meyer

  • Locations in Oregon & Washington
  • Schedule using vaccine appointment tool here.

Walgreens

  • Create a Walgreens.com pharmacy account, complete the eligibility screening, and available appointments nearby will be listed for sign-up here.

Bi-Mart

  • Nearby locations in Forest Grove, McMinnville, North Salem, East Salem, Stayton and Monmouth.
  • Make appointment here.

HealthMart pharmacies

  • Schedule an appointment at a nearby HealthMart pharmacy here.

Chapter three Community clinics

Smaller vaccination sites are popping up in counties across the state, with the goal of reaching underserved communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Here's a look at where you can find clinics in various counties.

Washington County

Washington County is hosting small community clinics as vaccine doses become available. Check the Washington County website for updated information.

Clackamas County

Clackamas County is hosting local COVID-19 vaccination sites and contacting eligible populations directly for those appointments.

Call 211

Ask to be transferred to the reservation call center to schedule an appointment at Oregon Convention Center.

Chapter four Marion/Polk County

There are multiple locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Marion and Polk County. The largest is the vaccination site at the fairgrounds, but there are other smaller clinics across the two counties as well.

Salem Health

Sign up for an appointment using the Salem Health tool here. Vaccination sites are open to all currently eligible Oregon residents, not limited to Marion County.

Three locations available:

  • Marion County State Fairgrounds
    Jackman Long Building at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, 2330 17th St NE, Salem
  • Salem Health Woodburn
    Salem Health Medical Clinic – Woodburn
    105 Arney Road, Suite 130
    Woodburn, Oregon 97071
  • Western Oregon University
    Werner University Center, Pacific Room
    400 Monmouth Ave N
    Monmouth, OR 97361

Lancaster Family Medical Center (Salem)

  • Lancaster Family Medical Center: Accepting appointments. Please call 503-576-8400 to schedule.

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

  • Accepting appointments for eligible community members, as well as pre-registration for everyone 65 years and older. Sign-up here.

Salud Medical Center (Woodburn)

  • Salud Medical Center: Accepting appointments for eligible community members. Please call 503-982-2000 to make an appointment.

Chapter five Other Oregon counties

For Oregon counties outside the major metropolitan areas, visit your local county health website from the list here to find out how to schedule an appointment. Most counties are asking residents to apply for a vaccine by filling out a request form online. After filling out the form, you will be notified to schedule an appointment.  

The local pharmacy portals listed above can also be used to schedule vaccine appointments across the state of Oregon. 

Chapter six Washington

Here’s how to get a vaccine in the state of Washington. Use Washington’s “vaccine finder” tool to schedule an appointment. Simply select your county and all nearby available vaccines will be listed.

Participating pharmacies in Washington: Albertsons/Safeway, Costco, Health Mart, Rite Aid, Fred Meyer (Kroger) and Walmart pharmacies are offering vaccine appointments.

Clark County

You can schedule an appointment at the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site by signing up through the Safeway/Albertsons portal here.

You can also fill out the vaccine request form to be contacted to schedule an appointment. 

Cowlitz County

Schedule an appointment at the Cowlitz County Event Center through the Safeway/Albertsons portal here.

Chapter seven Not on the list?

If you are a part of or know of a vaccination clinic that's not on this list, please let us know right away. Email us the updated info right here.

