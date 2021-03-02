What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Oregon pharmacies will soon be giving vaccines. Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Jan. 25., everyone in Phase 1A and group one of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

Oregon introduced a new online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Oregon pharmacies will soon be able to administer vaccines

Pharmacies nationwide will soon be giving out COVID-19 shots provided by the Biden administration. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention shared details on how it will administer the pharmacy plan, which aims to distribute a million vaccine doses per week to 6,500 pharmacies nationwide. Eventually they hope to reach 40,000 pharmacies as the vaccine supply grows.

Judge: Oregon must offer vaccine to inmates immediately

As the state works to get available COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Oregonians as quickly as possible, a new group of people has become immediately eligible for the vaccine: inmates. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the state to offer all inmates in Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities a COVID-19 vaccine as if they are in the state’s Phase 1a group, which is currently eligible to get the vaccine.

VERIFY: Yes, you should get a vaccine if you've tested positive before

More and more Americans are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. But do you need to get vaccinated if you previously tested positive for the virus? And if so, how long should you wait?