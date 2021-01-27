Here's how Portland metro area residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Here's a step-by-step explainer on how eligible residents in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties can make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clarification: An earlier version of this article said eligible Oregon residents could use this tool to make appointments to receive the vaccine. This tool is only available to residents of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Oregon introduced a new online tool this week that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only teachers and people in Phase 1A in the Tri-County area are eligible to make appointments using the new eligibility and scheduling tool.

People in Phase 1A living in the Tri-County area who already have an appointment to be vaccinated should plan on going to their scheduled appointment. All other eligible residents should go to the eligibility tool to schedule an appointment.

Here's a look at how eligible Tri-County area residents can use the new eligibility and scheduling tool on the Oregon Health Authority website to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

STEP 1: Start by visiting the website covidvaccine.oregon.gov

STEP 2: Scroll down and click on the large button that says “Let's get started."

STEP 3: Answer several questions to determine whether you're eligible to receive the vaccine and schedule an appointment through this scheduling tool. You'll be asked if you live in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas or Columbia counties. If you answer no, you'll be redirected to your county's COVID-19 vaccine web page.

STEP 4: Once eligibility has been confirmed, the computer will let you continue and you’ll end up at a site that allows you to schedule your COVID-19 shots.

KGW reporter Pat Dooris said he tested the site. He was able to get through — he didn’t make a real appointment, he got out before that — but some people have reached out to KGW and said they haven’t been able to get through.