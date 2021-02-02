What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

Some Oregon seniors are having trouble navigating the vaccination process. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 2.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Jan. 25., everyone in Phase 1A and group one of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

Oregon introduced a new online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Some seniors having trouble navigating COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon

Oregon's eligibility date for older adults to qualify for COVID-19 shots is fast approaching (February 8), and many are concerned about how they're going to get the vaccine. Attempting to sign up for an appointment has been a challenge. We reached out to state and county leaders to ask how seniors are supposed to schedule appointments for COVID-19 shots, but the state didn't respond and a Multnomah County public health official said they didn't know.

Virtual community meeting on COVID-19 gives SW Washington residents chance to air vaccination frustrations

At a virtual community meeting for residents of three counties in southwest Washington, Monday, a state health official said, "...the statewide vaccination plans are going well." It was apparent that many disagreed with her based on the comments that came rolling in shortly after.

More vaccines going to pharmacies

Starting next week, the federal government will begin sending 1 million doses per week to about 6,500 pharmacies nationwide. It's part of a plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear, the White House said Tuesday.

Update on vaccinations in Oregon