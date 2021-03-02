Oregon pharmacies will soon be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacies will receive more vaccine doses from the federal government next week. Participating pharmacies include Albertsons, Safeway and Costco, among others.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pharmacies nationwide will soon be giving out additional COVID-19 shots across the nation, provided by the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention shared details on how it will administer the pharmacy plan, which aims to distribute a million vaccine doses per week to 6,500 pharmacies nationwide. Eventually they hope to reach 40,000 pharmacies as the vaccine supply grows.

The CDC shared a list of the first pharmacies that will offer the vaccine in each state. In Oregon and Washington, Albertsons, Safeway and Costco pharmacies will offer the vaccine. Independently-run pharmacies under the Health Mart franchise will also offer the vaccine. That includes Preferred Rx Pharmacy in Vancouver, Fairley’s Pharmacy in Northeast Portland, GDC Pharmacy and Brooklyn Pharmacy in Southeast Portland.

A spokesperson for Health Mart told KGW that Division Pharmacy in Northeast Portland is not part of the initial launch but may be in future phases of the plan.

Plans are moving ahead to start vaccinating Oregon seniors over the age of 80, starting next week. The added vaccine availability at pharmacies is welcome news for those hoping to get the shot in a familiar location, close to home.

"I was really excited about it," said Nancy Duggan, 81. "This is the way we get these older people in. I will be there, with bells on."

Brooklyn Pharmacy owner Pat Hubbell is waiting for details on the new vaccine pharmacy partnership, including how many doses his pharmacy will receive, and when and how they'll start administering them.

"We really want everyone to understand that this is a work in progress,” said Hubbell. “We do feel the ball is rolling in the positive direction. Hopefully in the near future, we can start vaccinating folks.”

Hubbell said he would post updates soon on his website. In the meantime, he's asking folks to hold off calling their local pharmacies about the vaccine.

Albertsons and Safeway are offering appointment sign-ups online. A spokesperson for Albertsons, which owns Safeway, said as more vaccine doses become available, more appointment slots will open up.