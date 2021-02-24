3 things you need to know Wednesday

New Oregon COVID risk levels: Washington, Clackamas counties to expand indoor dining
Sixteen counties have improved their COVID-19 risk levels, including two in the Portland metro area. Clackamas and Washington counties will move from high risk to moderate risk, which allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Both Marion and Polk counties will move from the extreme risk category to the high risk designation, which means indoor dining will be allowed in the Salem area for the first time since fall. Multnomah County remains at the high-risk level. The state’s new risk levels take effect Friday. READ MORE
COVID-19 vaccine sign-up process operating more efficiently outside Portland metro area
Despite the problems in the Portland area, KGW has heard from a lot of seniors in other counties, including Marion, Linn and Clatsop, who said they've had no trouble getting the vaccine. READ MORE
Jury returns $3.2 million verdict against Alaska Airlines
Bernice Kekona, who was in a wheelchair, fell down an escalator at the Portland airport in 2017, resulting in injuries that led to her death. Kekona's daughter said the family can start to get some closure now. "We can start healing," she said. READ MORE