3 things you need to know Wednesday

New Oregon COVID risk levels: Washington, Clackamas counties to expand indoor dining

Sixteen counties have improved their COVID-19 risk levels, including two in the Portland metro area. Clackamas and Washington counties will move from high risk to moderate risk, which allows more people at indoor businesses such as restaurants and gyms. Both Marion and Polk counties will move from the extreme risk category to the high risk designation, which means indoor dining will be allowed in the Salem area for the first time since fall. Multnomah County remains at the high-risk level. The state's new risk levels take effect Friday.