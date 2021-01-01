Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
KGW Investigates
Health
The Story
Nation World
Politics
Life
Community
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Portland police announce new community safety team to investigate shootings
Oregon's vaccination rollout on track despite severe weather problems, says state health director
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather cams
Latest Weather Stories
Weekend shows dry time Saturday, but a rainy Sunday
KGW noon forecast 2-19-21
Sports
Back
Blazers
Beavers
Timbers
Thorns
NCAA Basketball
High School
Ducks
Mariners
Seahawks
Winterhawks
Latest Sports Stories
Russia's new team name, flag unveiled for next 2 Olympics
Dame for MVP: What will it take for the Blazers leader to win the award?
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Podcasts
Newsletters
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
YouTube
Latest News Stories
Portland police announce new community safety team to investigate shootings
KGW BREAKING VIDEO
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Portland, OR »
49°
Portland, OR »
Weather
Closings
STORM CLEANUP
OREGON RISK LEVELS
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
LIVE RADAR
PORTLAND METRO VACCINE REGISTRATION
VERIFY
REOPENING OREGON SCHOOLS
SUNRISE
THE STORY WITH DAN HAGGERTY
THE GOOD STUFF
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Newsletters
Keep up with your community with our newsletters
Thank You
Something went wrong.
Sign up for our newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter
Please try again later.
Sign Me Up!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.
KGW would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow