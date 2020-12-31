3 things you need to know this Thursday

Why has Oregon been so slow to vaccinate health care workers?

The federal plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine may be called Operation Warp Speed, but it seems like Operation Barely Moving in Oregon. The state has administered only 20% of its 130,000 available doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Why the delay? Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie gave several reasons, including Pfizer's ultra-cold storage demands, the time it takes to read up on information about the vaccines, and the need to take into account possible side effects. But all of those issues were known before the vaccine was approved. So why wasn't Oregon more on the ball from the start? Modie admitted the state could be doing a better job. "We could be and we are working with the providers to find the ways of improving their efficiency," he said.