4 people shot at party in Happy Valley

All four victims are expected to survive. Southeast Idleman Road is closed between 92nd Avenue and 94th Avenue. The road will be closed until at least noon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people were shot at a party in Happy Valley early Thursday morning, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Southeast Idleman Road at 12:33 a.m. Several people were attending a party at the location and deputies found four people who had been shot.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital and all are expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives, crime scene investigators and crime scene reconstruction technicians are investigating and processing the scene.

Southeast Idleman Road is closed between 92nd Avenue and 94th Avenue. The road will be closed until at least noon, the sheriff's office reported.

Travelers can use Southeast 96th Avenue as a detour or choose an alternate route.