Local first responders getting COVID-19 vaccination

Portland Fire & Rescue will begin vaccinating Firefighter/EMTs and paramedics on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Besides frontline health care workers, much of the COVID-19 vaccine Oregon has received is earmarked for first responders.

On Wednesday, American Medical Response offered the vaccine to all off-duty personnel, to make sure they don’t have a reaction to the shot while on duty.

Paramedic Tyler Harmon was among those who received the vaccination. He believes it’s a critical layer of defense against catching or potentially spreading the virus to patients.

“I think it's the first step in going back to normal or what we perceived as normal before all the quarantining,” said Harmon. “It’s the first step for us to go out and be comfortable, again.”

Portland Fire & Rescue received 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and will begin administering them to firefighters/EMTs and paramedics on Thursday.

“Immediate vaccination of our crews will help us remain available to safely respond to all emergency needs, including COVID-19 responses,” shared Fire Chief Sara Boone in a statement. “Like many other fire departments and EMS providers, we have not been immune to the spread of SARSCoV-2 amongst our ranks and throughout our bureau.”

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue just received 1,000 vaccine doses from The Oregon Health Authority. They’ve spent the last month working with public health partners to organize how they'll vaccinate first responders in the 1a category. They expect to start administering the vaccine next week.