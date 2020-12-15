The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Oregon. What's next?

Are hospitals using all the doses of the vaccine right away? How often will Oregon get shipments? When will OHA determine who gets the vaccine and when?

But it’s not without its hiccups and some big questions. Maybe the biggest question is who will get the vaccine next? Thirty five thousand front-line healthcare workers in Oregon are expected to get their first shot this week.

It’s been less than a year between the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. and the first vaccine injection. Before this year, the fastest that scientists were able to manufacture a vaccine for a virus was four years. So we’re seeing a scientific wonder unfold before our eyes.

By Wednesday, the VA Portland Health Care System is expecting another 3,000 doses. More than 19,000 additional doses will arrive at Portland-area hospitals throughout the week. And nearly 11,000 doses will go to skilled nursing facilities, with even more shipments expected to follow in the weeks ahead.

A portion immediately went to Legacy Health sites in Portland and Tualatin. On Tuesday, more doses were dropped off at Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy were set to arrive at Kaiser Permanente’s regional pharmacy warehouse in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.

Chapter one : Q and A with KGW's Pat Dooris

KGW’s Maggie Vespa: Pat, we were just saying it's such a historic day. We've been getting so many questions from people about everything tied to this vaccine distribution. I want to read a couple of them to you now.

First up, are hospitals using all the doses that they're getting in this first shipment right away, or are they kind of stockpiling some of them?

Dooris: Well, that's a great question. They should be using all of them. The government is saying the Department of Defense is coordinating all of this, and they want every one of those doses to go into a person. They do not want them holding half of them back because they're going to get more and more shipments coming in. So they should be using all of them.

Vespa: And how often will they get new shipments?

Dooris: That we know of, pretty much every week. There are 35,000 total coming in this week in Oregon. And then there are tens of thousands next week and tens of thousands the week after that. We don't know two and three months down the road, but it will probably be even more. Gov. Brown last week talked about inoculating as many as 10,000 people a day – which by the way, will take almost a year to reach the goal of 3 million – but there's going to be a lot coming in.

Vespa: OK. And then one question that we've been getting a ton, this may be the most frequent one. When will the Oregon Health Authority determine the order as to who gets their shots and when? When does that full list and full order come out?