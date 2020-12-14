Oregon receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday confirmed that the first shipment of vaccine has been delivered in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has received its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday confirmed that the first shipment of vaccine has been delivered in Portland. The number of doses was not immediately released.

A spokesperson with Legacy Health said the hospital system received a shipment of doses on Sunday. A Kaiser Permanente spokesman told KGW that vaccines will arrive Monday.

Other hospitals are also expected to receive the vaccine on Monday.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line for vaccination.

Shipments of frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday. The vaccines were shipped from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centers, each state directs where the doses go next.

Washington is also set to receive its first doses of the vaccine on Monday. The initial shipment to Washington was 62,000 doses. Vaccines could be administered as soon as Tuesday.

Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada conducted their own evaluation of the vaccine. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective.