'She can still learn': School for homeless children delivers class work, food to students during pandemic

Community Transitional School, a Portland nonprofit that serves homeless children, provides more than just education to its students.

"One of the purposes of our school is to make the children believe in themselves and their ability to succeed," Bickle says. "It's really hard to do that when you don't see the kids."

Now, that haven, like schools across the state, is closed.

Still, staff worry. In normal times, housing insecurity breeds chaos and anxiety for kids. The school has always provided a stable haven, with administrators even allowing students to remain on board after their families find housing because it’s familiar.

Teachers grade the morning work in the afternoon and the afternoon work the next morning, she adds. Roughly three-quarters of the school’s 76 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade turn in at least one assignment every day.

"We decided that we were going to deliver breakfast and morning work," she says, referring to the brown paper sacks, stuffed with food, sitting alongside plastic bins containing class work and reading assignments. "We pick it up at lunchtime when we deliver lunch [and afternoon work] and then start the whole routine again. And that has worked really well."

By mid-November, Bickle says, they had their remote-learning routine ironed out.

The Community Transitional School is a decades-old nonprofit that serves children experiencing homelessness. Before the pandemic, bus drivers picked kids up and dropped them off wherever they lived: shelters, motels, camps, vehicles parked on Portland's streets, etc.

"Our kids don't have a lot of access to the internet," says principal Cheryl Bickle, who also teaches third through fifth grade. "So we started doing delivery."

What makes operations at the Community Transitional School unique is the fact that the bus drivers are busier than ever.

On a rainy Monday morning, the hallways of a gray, one-story school in Northeast Portland are empty and quiet, just as they will be throughout the day. Months into a global pandemic, with COVID cases and hospitalizations surging, there's nothing unusual about that. Most Oregon schools are relying solely on remote learning.

Chapter one : 'Is there anything you don't understand?'

The morning route starts around 8:30 a.m., with three buses making a total of 76 stops. Each bus has a driver and a staff member or volunteer on board.

On Monday morning, Bickle rides with Aldin Porcic, the school's transportation coordinator and facility manager.

They stop at two motels and a shelter before pulling up to a third motel near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road.

The McDowell brothers are waiting by their front door.

"Hi Xander!" Bickle calls as she steps off the bus, holding folders and brown paper bags containing milk, apple sauce and other breakfast items.

The 10-year-old boy, wearing a black hoodie and a mask with monsters on it, hands Bickle his schoolwork from the day before in exchange for his new morning assignments.

Xander is good at math, Bickle explains.

"Is there anything you don’t understand about your work?" she asks.

"No," Xander says, holding his breakfast.

"I’ve been really proud of the way you’ve done it," Bickle says. "I'm really proud of the way your penmanship is changing."

Then, turning to 6-year-old Kyngston, she adds, "And I hear good things about you."

The boys' mother, Amber Ellenberger, stands between her sons, holding their newly assigned class work. It's work for her, too.

"I work the nightshift [as a caretaker], and then I come home and I have to do the homework and all that," Ellenberger says. "It's been a very difficult challenge. Plus, with having a third grader, I'm re-teaching myself some of the math also, which is very difficult because I'm not a teacher."

County officials placed the family of five in their motel room in August. They'd been on the waitlist for a year, she says. For months before that, they lived in their car. She didn't dwell on the difficulties of it.

"I guess I just live it, and I don't think about it," Ellenberger says. "I just do what needs done, and that's what it takes."

While he misses in-person learning, Xander says he likes seeing the bus pull up every morning and afternoon.

"It makes me feel good because I used to go to school, and it made me feel good," he says.

His younger brother is more focused on what this new routine lacks.

"There’s no playground," Kyngston says.