Newberg school board's final two liberal members resign

The board's conservative majority has enacted a series of controversial decisions over the past year. The board's three liberal members have now all resigned.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Two members of the Newberg School District Board of Directors announced their resignations at a board meeting Tuesday evening, both citing a series of controversial board decisions made over the past year.

"The board’s actions and decisions this past year has broken my heart, and therefore I’m submitting my resignation from the Newberg school board tonight," board member Rebecca Piros said during the meeting. "I find I can no longer work with people who I feel do not have the best interests of every student and every staff member at heart."

Board member Brandy Penner read a lengthy statement, later posted to Facebook, in which she also said she had endured an abusive and disrespectful work environment on the board, and said the board had violated public meeting laws.

"I refuse to persecute children and educators based on their race, gender, sexuality, income, or housing reality," she said. "As a publicly elected official, mother, and human, I will not break the law or engage in open and hostile discrimination. That does make me a defiant outlier in the face of this board. I am proudly defiant of this board's illegal and immoral actions."

Board vacancies are filled through appointments made by a majority vote of the remaining board members, according to district policy. The appointee serves until June of the next election year, which in this case is 2023.

The resignations of Piros and Penner come about four months after the resignation of former member Ines Peña, who alleged that she faced a "toxic work environment" on the board. Current board member Raquel Peregrino de Brito was appointed to replace her.

Although the seven-member board is officially nonpartisan, Piros, Penner and Peña formed a de facto liberal political wing, with board chair Dave Brown, vice chair Brian Shannon and members Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart comprising a conservative majority.

The board enacted a series of controversial decisions over the past year, all through 4-3 votes along ideological lines, starting in August with a ban on teachers displaying Pride and Black Lives Matter displays on campuses. The policy was later amended to ban all political displays.

In November, the board voted to fire former Newberg superintendent Joe Morelock without cause. The decision came at a meeting where the board was scheduled to vote on whether to overrule a decision by Morelock that a teacher's window sign did not violate the political display policy.

Superintendent controversy

The board made another controversial decision on May 10 when it voted to hire Stephen Phillips as the district's new permanent superintendent. The vote was 5-2, with Piros and Penner dissenting.

Phillips most recently served as superintendent of the Jewell School District in Seaside, but was placed on paid leave in early March pending an investigation, according to a report in the The Daily Astorian. The subject of the investigation was not disclosed.

He previously served a deputy superintendent at the Beaverton School District, a position from which he resigned amid public outcry in 2018 after he shared a racist tweet that said undocumented immigrants should be banned from the United States and that they were more dangerous to American safety than assault rifles.

Penner later wrote on her Facebook page that she voted "no" because she had concluded that Phillips was "not equipped nor qualified to be the superintendent." He left behind "a school district team in shambles," she said, and during the interview process he did not "grasp a superintendent's most basic knowledge and skills."

Phillips was hired on a contract that begins July 1, but the board separately negotiated an additional contract to cover the period from May 24 to June 30 in order to allow him to start sooner. In another Facebook post on May 23, Penner argued that the short-term contract would overpay Phillips.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the contract at its May 24 meeting. Later in the meeting, Peregrino de Brito brought up the Facebook posts, alleging that Penner had violated the board's rules of conduct for members by disparaging Phillips.