Newberg superintendent fired in 4-3 school board vote

Dr. Joe Morelock was fired in a 4-3 vote during Tuesday's school board meeting.

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg School Board voted to fire Dr. Joe Morelock, who was under contract to be the superintendent of schools through June 30, 2024.



During a school board meeting on Tuesday, the school board voted 4-3 to terminate Morelock’s employment. The board will give written notice of termination in 10 days.



The Superintendent Cabinet of district administrators said in an emailed statement that it is “shocked and dismayed that the Board would take this disruptive action in the middle of the school year.”

The Newberg School Board has been marred by controversy for the last few months surrounding a narrowly-passed policy limiting the kinds of images or signs school employees can display on campus. It originally began as a ban on LGBTQIA+ and Black Lives Matters flags, but was amended following concerns about legality after the ACLU threatened to sue the school board if it did not reconsider the policy. It remains as a ban on all political or quasi-political signs displayed by teachers.



The policy was passed by four conservative school board members, David Brown, Brian Shannon, Renee Powell and Trever Dehart who were named in a lawsuit on Nov. 3 levied against them by The Newberg Education Association. It argues that the policy violates the U.S. Constitution’s first amendment guaranteeing free speech and the 14th amendment clauses, which guarantee due process and equal protection under the law.

If a teacher was found to have a sign deemed political, it was to be reported to the superintendent. Morelock said in September that if it was reported to him, he would not uphold the ban because he had been advised it illegally curbed free speech.



In a packet of compiled emails and paperwork for the Tuesday school board meeting, at least one email indicates that Morelock responded to a Newberg citizen’s complaint of a rainbow sign in the window of Dundee Elementary.

The sign was a rainbow sign with a heart that said “Be Known.” Morelock determined that it was a slogan for George Fox University and that it was not a political symbol. The complainant appealed the decision.

The Newberg Education Association released a statement on the firing of Morelock:



During tonight’s school board meeting, the 4 board majority fired Superintendent Joe Morelock for no cause. Newberg educators support Dr. Morelock and the 3 board members who tried their best to stop this atrocity. Dr. Morelock has worked tirelessly on behalf of our students and staff. He has been key in the transformation of a struggling district. This move is yet another example of a board majority bringing instability to our schools. On behalf of Dr. Morelock and the work he has begun, we will continue to fight for safe, stable learning environments for our students.



The Superintendent Cabinet of district administrators lauded Morelock for his successes:

