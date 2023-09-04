Teachers strike will keep Evergreen Public Schools closed Tuesday

Teachers in the school district went on strike on Aug. 30, which would have been the first day of school.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Evergreen Public Schools announced on Labor Day that schools will be closed again on Tuesday as educators continue their strike. The school district provided the update to families Monday afternoon after negotiations continued over the weekend.

Teachers in the school district went on strike on Aug. 30, which would have been the first day of school. Evergreen Education Association teachers are asking for more support for students with special needs, more planning time for educators and increased pay.

Evergreen is one of two school districts in Clark County to have the start of the school year delayed. Camas School District teachers went on strike on Aug. 28 when classes were supposed to begin. Teachers have asked for equitable funding for things like music, P.E. and libraries, smaller class sizes, more planning time for lessons and increased pay.

Battle Ground schools have averted a strike for the time being. Last month, the Battle Ground Education Association voted not to strike and classes began as scheduled on Aug. 30. The bargaining teams continue to work on reaching an agreement. The latest proposal would, among other things, increase pay and reduce class size.

The school districts have said the school days missed because of strikes will need to be made up during or at the end of the school year to maintain the state-mandated minimum of 180 days of instruction.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

