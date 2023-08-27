Camas teachers will strike Monday; Evergreen and Battle Ground could follow suit Wednesday

Monday would have been the first day of the school year in Camas, but the district confirmed classes had been canceled. The other two districts start two days later.

CAMAS, Wash. — The union representing Camas School District teachers announced Sunday evening that it will follow through on plans to strike starting Monday, and the district confirmed school will be canceled on what would have otherwise been the first day of the school year.

The announcements came after a last-ditch round of bargaining on Sunday, which the Camas Education Association said ended when "the district refused to make commitments to reasonable class sizes or equitable funding for music, PE, and libraries." The district said it had presented a new proposal with higher salaries and lower class sizes, and said it was disappointed that the union is "regressing."

The union said its members plan to begin picketing in the morning, and will also gather with members and supporters at a Camas school board meeting Monday evening.

In an FAQ section on its webpage about the strike, the district said it only has 150 substitute teachers, making it impossible to keep schools open during a strike. The union represents about 450 teachers. The district said it will need to hold make-up days at some point during the coming school year for any days missed due to the strike.

The Evergreen School District and Battle Ground School District are also both still negotiating new contracts with staff and facing threats of strikes, but the first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday rather than Monday in those two districts, giving negotiators two more days to reach a deal.