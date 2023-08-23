Vancouver teachers vote to authorize potential strike ahead of school year

Evergreen Education Association teachers are threatening to strike if they can't agree on a new contract. Classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 30.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — School might not start on time in Evergreen Public Schools as 93% of teachers voted Wednesday evening to authorize a potential strike, according to the Evergreen Education Association. Classes in the district are scheduled to start Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Evergreen Education Association teachers are asking for more support for students with special needs, time for educators to plan and consult, promised cost-of-living adjustments to help attract and retain enough educators and adequate staffing to support a safe environment for all students.

The association is made up of 1,650 classroom teachers in Evergreen Public Schools.

“Our top priority is our students,” said Evergreen Education Association President Kristie Peak, who is a teacher librarian at Mill Plain Elementary currently on full-time release as union president. “Time after time, district management refuses to invest in our schools even though they have the funding for it. No one wants to go on strike but we’ll do what we have to do to protect our students.”

Evergreen is the second southwest Washington district threatening to strike. On Tuesday, teachers with the Camas Education Association authorized a strike if the union's bargaining team and Camas School District are unable to reach an agreement, according to a news release.

In a statement posted online, the Evergreen Public Schools superintendent said the school year would be delayed if teachers strike, and days would be added to the calendar.

"The district remains committed to reaching a fair agreement for both sides that is affordable and sustainable," said Superintendent John Boyd.

The district has listed its contract offerings online. Evergreen Public Schools proposed a three-year contract that includes a raise of 4.7% for the coming school year. It also includes an increase in what's called TRI pay, which stands for time, responsibility and incentive.

Back in 2018 the Evergreen Education Association went on strike demanding fair wages. The strike delayed the start of school for thousands of students, lasting eight days. During that time other Southwest Washington school districts were on strike including Longview, Washougal, Vancouver, Camas, Hockinson and Ridgefield.

