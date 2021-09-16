Vancouver police arrest homicide suspect

On Aug. 21 around 6:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Wednesday, Vancouver police arrested a suspect accused of a fatal shooting last month.

On Aug. 21 around 6:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street in Vancouver. Officers found 34-year-old Armando Prado Valencia dead at the scene.

Police arrested Luis Fernando Perez Mejia on Sept. 15. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of murder in the second-degree, drive-by shooting, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Vancouver Police Department has not released any information about what led up to the shooting.