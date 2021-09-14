6 vehicles hit by gunfire in Northeast Portland; no injuries reported

On Sept. 13 around 10:57 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Emerson Street.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said six vehicles were hit by gunfire and officers found 21 cartridge cases in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood on Monday night.

On Sept. 13 around 10:57 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Emerson Street. There have been no reports of injuries.

PPB did not release any suspect information or any other details surrounding the incident.

The incident was one of several shootings reported in the city over a span of two days. On Sept. 12, more than 100 gunshots were fired in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland, according to PPB. The bullets hit four apartments and five cars. No injuries were reported and police have not arrested any suspects.

Police are also investigating a shooting near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard on Sept. 13. Officers found that a bullet had gone through the windshield of a car narrowly missing the driver. Another car was hit by gunfire and police recovered 26 casings from the scene. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

There have been more than 873 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting near Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Emerson Street is asked to send an email to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-256147.