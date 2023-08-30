2 teens shot during group altercation in Salem

One of the teens who was shot, a 16-year-old, is still in the hospital. The other, a 15-year-old, was detained on multiple charges, including first-degree assault.

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers were shot during a fight between a group of teens in Salem on Tuesday, police reported.

One of the teens who was shot, a 16-year-old boy, is still in the hospital. The other, a 15-year-old boy, was detained on multiple charges, including first-degree assault, after he was released from the hospital.

Salem police did not identify the teens because the department doesn't release the names of minors involved in criminal investigations.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that a person was injured in the road, at the intersection of Silverton Road Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue, near Lansing Park. Officers found the 16-year-old who had been shot, and several blocks away, near Lansing Avenue Northeast and Hammel Street, they found the 15-year-old, who had also been shot.

According to Salem police detectives, a fight between a group of teens broke out at a bus stop near Lansing and Hawthorne. During the fight, the 15-year-old pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the 16-year-old. Police didn't say how the 15-year-old was shot or who shot him.

A gun was found at the scene and other evidence was collected by officers, police said.

The 15-year-old was treated at the hospital. After he was released, he was detained by police and lodged in the Marion County Juvenile Department. Salem police said he faces charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon/firearm and riot.