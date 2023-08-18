1 person dead, 2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Salem

A suspect is in custody, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported.

SALEM, Ore. — One person died and two others were injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Salem on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported Friday afternoon.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, MCSO said.

MCSO received a report at around 9:55 p.m. Thursday that shots had been fired near the intersection of Shawnee Drive Southeast and Boulder Drive Southeast, just northeast of Santana Village Park in the Four Corners neighborhood. When deputies arrived they found three people who'd been shot. One was dead and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office did not report the medical condition of the two people who were injured.

MCSO said it's not releasing the names of the three victims or the name of the suspect at this time. The sheriff's office did not report any details about what led up to the shooting.

Salem police, Keizer police, Oregon State Police and the Marion County Fire District #1 assisted in the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, MCSO said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email MCSO Detective Noe Martinez at nmartinez@co.marion.or.us or call him at 503-316-6650.

This story may be updated when more information is made available.

