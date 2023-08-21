Gresham woman, 22, found dead in Salem

The woman was found dead on Saturday. On Monday, police identified her as Janet Ramos-Hernandez.

SALEM, Ore. — A Gresham woman was found dead at a Shilo Inn in Salem on Saturday morning, the Salem Police Department reported.

On Monday morning, SPD reported the identity of the woman. Her name was Janet Ramos-Hernandez. She was 22 years old.

Ramos-Hernandez's death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. The investigation into her death is ongoing. No arrests have been made and SPD has not reported any suspect information.

Officers responded Saturday at 6:35 a.m. to the Shilo Inn located at 3304 Market Street Northeast in Salem and found Ramos-Hernandez dead. Police did not say where on the hotel property she was found.

This story may be updated when more information is made available.

