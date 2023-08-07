Two people, including woman out walking her dog, injured by gunfire in Salem

The shooting stemmed from an alteration between two groups of people, police said. Two men were later arrested.

SALEM, Ore. — Two people, including a woman out waking her dog, were injured by gunfire from an altercation in Salem early Monday morning.

A Salem police officer was on patrol and heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Portland Road and Northeast Hyacinth Street Northeast, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department. Arriving at the crime scene, the officer found the 47-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers also found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to Salem Health with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

An initial investigation found that the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between two men from two different groups that had gathered in the street, police said. The crowd dispersed after the shooting, with one group fleeing to a nearby residence on Fir Rest Way Northeast.

Police served a search warrant at the address and arrested two men on charges unrelated to the shooting incident: Jose Miguel Bermudes-Lopez, 25, and Christofer Campuzano-Guevara, 22, both of whom were booked in Marion County jail. A 14-year old boy was also taken to the Marion County Juvenile Department on a probation violation warrant, police said, and a 16-year-old boy, described as a runaway, was released to a parent.

Police also seized a short-barrel rifle during the search of the residence. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

It's unclear whether the injured 23-year-old was involved in the shooting. When asked for clarification, the Salem police public information officer replied, "This incident is an active investigation, and there are many details which are still being determined."