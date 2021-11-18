Portland police arrest man accused of sex crimes; seek more victims

Darious Brumfield was arrested and indicted on Nov. 16 for 14 charges including kidnapping in the first degree, strangulation and rape in the first degree.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on Tuesday for multiple sex crimes and detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Darious Brumfield, 27, was indicted on 14 charges including kidnapping in the first degree, strangulation, rape in the first degree, coercion and two counts of robbery. His bail was set at $2.4 million.

On Nov. 16, a member of Downtown Clean & Safe notified police about a man with an active arrest warrant, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Officers found Brumfield outside a tent at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street and took him into custody.

Brumfield's warrant was issued following an investigation into a number of crimes from 2015-2021. PPB did not release any specific details about those cases, but said, based on details of the investigation, detectives believe there could be more victims.