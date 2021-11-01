Man arrested for attempted sexual assault in North Portland; police believe there may be more victims

Police released three different mugshots of the suspect to help potential victims identify the suspect and contact detectives.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said it believes there may be more victims of a man who was arrested for an attempted sexual assault of a stranger in North Portland on Oct. 3.

Leroy Rubben Morales Sr., 55, was arrested Oct. 4. Police said Morales attempted to sexually assault a stranger in the backyard of the victim's home in the Piedmont Neighborhood in North Portland on Oct. 3. Morales was booked into the Multnomah County jail and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, harassment and private indecency.