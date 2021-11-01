Man arrested for attempted sexual assault in North Portland; police believe there may be more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said it believes there may be more victims of a man who was arrested for an attempted sexual assault of a stranger in North Portland on Oct. 3.
Leroy Rubben Morales Sr., 55, was arrested Oct. 4. Police said Morales attempted to sexually assault a stranger in the backyard of the victim's home in the Piedmont Neighborhood in North Portland on Oct. 3. Morales was booked into the Multnomah County jail and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, harassment and private indecency.
PPB said it believes Morales may have more victims and released three different mugshots of Morales, taken in May, June and October, to help potential victims identify him as a suspect and contact detectives. Anyone with information about cases related to Morales are asked to contact Det. Nathan Wollstein at nathan.wollstein@portlandoregon.gov.
