Child found dead in Vancouver, father turns himself in

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man turned himself in after making threats to harm his 2-year-old child to the child's mother. The child in his custody was found dead.

According to a news release from Vancouver police, on Oct. 31 at around 12:51 a.m., a woman called to report that the father of her 2-year-old child was making threats to harm the child. The suspect had picked up the kid several hours earlier.

Vancouver police sent information to officers in an attempt to find the car the man was driving.

Authorities made verbal contact with the man and he agreed to turn himself in. It was around 4:15 a.m. when police found him in the area of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue and he was taken into custody. The child was found dead.