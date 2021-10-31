Portland police asking for public's help in 2013 homicide

Portland police and Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding an unsolved homicide from 2013.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB), in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a 2013 homicide.

On October 31, 2013, PPB officers went to the 3800 block of NE Shaver Street and found Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal dead in his car.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Alvarez-Madrigal had died of a gunshot wound.

No witnesses have come forward and there is no suspect information in the case.



Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ to submit.