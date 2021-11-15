Teens in custody for armed robbery in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police arrested three teenage boys for allegedly trying to steal a woman's car in Northeast Portland's Concordia neighborhood Sunday evening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the teens are 15, 16 and 17 years old.
On Nov. 14 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Fernhill Park near Northeast 37th Avenue and Northeast Holman Street. Portland police said a woman called police to report that three suspects, who she described as teens, demanded her car keys. The woman gave police descriptions of the suspects and said two of them were armed with guns.
Police located one suspect when they arrived and took him into custody. Officers found a gun under a vehicle next to where the suspect was arrested. PPB determined the handgun was stolen.
As additional officers arrived to the area, a K9 supervisor saw the other two suspects jump over a fence, according to PPB. Officers set up a perimeter to search for the two suspects.
Police used a public address system in their patrol vehicles to command the suspects to surrender. The suspects came out of hiding and officers took them into custody.
During the search, police closed Northeast 38th Avenue to Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street to Northeast Holman Street and notified people
PPB said the three teens will either be taken to the juvenile detention hall for robbery in the first degree, or they will be released to their guardians and their case will be referred.