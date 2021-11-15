Teens in custody for armed robbery in Northeast Portland

On Nov. 14 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Fernhill Park near Northeast 37th Avenue and Northeast Holman Street. Portland police said a woman called police to report that three suspects, who she described as teens, demanded her car keys. The woman gave police descriptions of the suspects and said two of them were armed with guns.



Police located one suspect when they arrived and took him into custody. Officers found a gun under a vehicle next to where the suspect was arrested. PPB determined the handgun was stolen.



As additional officers arrived to the area, a K9 supervisor saw the other two suspects jump over a fence, according to PPB. Officers set up a perimeter to search for the two suspects.