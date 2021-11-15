2 dead, 4 shot in Southern Oregon; deputy crashes on way to scene

The two shooting survivors were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The Klamath County Sheriff's office said the suspect is in custody.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and a sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after getting into an accident on the way to the scene.

The Herald and News reported Monday that 30-year-old Andrew Lee Noe, of Klamath Falls, was arrested in the Sunday night shootings just north of Chiloquin in Southern Oregon.

