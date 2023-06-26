Man found dead in Salem street, police seek vehicle of interest

Police said they're searching for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that's missing the covering to its mirror with a damaged headlight assembly, both on the passenger side.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police are asking the public to help them find a pickup truck connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old man on June 17.

The crash happened sometime before 5 a.m. on June 17. Officers found a man dead in the street in the area of Chemawa Road Northeast, west of the intersection with Portland Road Northeast. The man was identified as Michael Scott Campos-Kegley.

On Monday, police said traffic team investigators determined Campos-Kegley was hit by a vehicle early in the morning of July 17 in the area where his body was found.

Police described the vehicle as a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck would be missing the covering to its mirror and also has some damage to the headlight assembly, both on the passenger side of the truck. Police said they don't know the color of the truck.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it should call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503-588-6293.

