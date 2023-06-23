Man dead after shooting and crash in Northeast Portland

Police heard gunfire and found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. The driver was dead and the passenger was injured, and both appeared to have gunshot wounds.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead and another person is seriously injured after a shooting and a vehicle crash in Northeast Portland's Hollywood neighborhood early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard heard gunfire, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. A short time later, the responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole near Northeast Broadway and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police found the driver, a man, dead at the scene, and the passenger injured. Both people had "wounds consistent with gunshots," PPB said in a news release.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PPB has not released the names of the man who died or the person who was injured.

Police did not immediately locate any suspects and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Detectives with the Portland Police Homicide Unit are investigating. During the investigation, Northeast Broadway, Sandy Boulevard, Halsey Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard were all blocked between about Northeast 38th Avenue and 42nd Avenue, and Northeast Hancock Street to Senate Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov, or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, or 503-823-0781 and reference case number 23-164650.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

