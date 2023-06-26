DUII suspect accused of deadly crash while leading police on a chase in Gresham

A woman died and three other people were hospitalized after the suspect crashed into four vehicles on Sunday during a police chase, Portland police said.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A DUII suspect is in custody, accused of crashing into multiple vehicles while leading officers on a chase in Gresham Sunday evening.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Nathaniel N. Franklin Jr., crashed into a total of four vehicles. A woman died in one of the crashes and three people were hospitalized, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Franklin was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, police said. He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Police said alcohol impairment and extreme speeding played a role in the fatal crash.

On June 25 around 6:10 p.m., a Gresham police officer in the area of Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street saw a vehicle that matched the description of one connected to a string of armed robberies. Police later said it was a 2004 Buick Regal. The officer tried to get behind the vehicle to pull it over near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street, a short way down the road, but the driver sped away, PPB said.

The driver, who was traveling west on Northeast Glisan Street, rear-ended two vehicles, an unoccupied white Ford Fusion and a 2012 Toyota Yaris, which was unoccupied and parked. Two people were in the Yaris, including a woman who died, PPB said. The other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman won't be identified until her family has been notified of her death, police said.

The suspect then veered into the eastbound lane and hit two more vehicles, a black 2019 Subaru WRX and a grey Cadillac XTS, police said. Two people in one of the vehicles went to the hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the fourth vehicle didn't appear to have any injuries and stayed at the scene, PPB said.

The image below, taken from video of one of the crash scenes, shows a damaged car on the side of the road and another on top of a tow truck.

Police officers took the suspect into custody. PPB has not identified the suspect and has not said what charges they may be facing. No information about the alleged string of armed robberies has been released.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to send an email to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. addressed "attention Traffic Investigations Unit" and reference case number 23-166974.