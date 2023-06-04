Crash off Morrison Bridge Sunday morning kills driver, passenger

Two men were in the vehicle when it crashed off the east side of the bridge and landed on Southeast Water Street below.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A car crashed off the east side of the Morrison Bridge Sunday morning, falling onto Southeast Water Avenue and killing the two people inside.



Police responded at 2:17 a.m. to a report of a rollover crash on Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.

When officers arrived they found a black 2003 Mercedes 500 on its back and two men dead.

Preliminary information shows the driver had been eastbound on the Morrison Bridge viaduct when he struck a barrier and went over, landing on the street below, police said.

The driver and passenger died in the crash. No one else was injured.



The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team investigated. Eastbound traffic on the Morrison Bridge was blocked, as was traffic on Southeast Water Avenue. The roads were finally reopened at about 8:00 a.m.



Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, police said. They do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

According to police statistics, these are the 25 and 26 traffic fatalities for 2023 in the City of Portland.



Investigators ask anyone who has information about the crash or what immediately preceded it to please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-146476.

