Have you seen this SUV? Police looking for driver in fatal Clackamas County hit-and-run

A 59-year-old Gladstone man was hit and killed by the driver of a white SUV on Saturday night, and the driver left the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Gladstone man was hit and killed Saturday evening by the driver of an SUV that left the scene, and now deputies are looking for that driver.

Clackamas County sheriff's deputies were called just after 7:30 p.m. to the report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Southeast 65th Avenue and King Road.

The first deputy at the scene found that the victim, 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys, had no pulse and was not breathing. The deputy began CPR until other first responders arrived, but Keys did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on Keys, and was last seen heading westbound on Southeast King Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2000-06 white SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon or Cadillac Escalade, with Oregon "Trail Blazer" plates, investigators said. Its front passenger side likely has visible damage.