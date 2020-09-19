Man turns himself in for fatal southeast Portland crash

27-year-old Dorian Malone-Dewis is being charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland suspect turns himself into police for a fatal car accident dating back to July 22.

27-year-old Dorian Malone-Dewis has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, among other charges after, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

Portland Police said the investigation started on July 22 around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street of a fatal crash.

Officers say they arrived and found Malone-Dews hurt inside the driver seat of his vehicle with two other people in the car. One of the passengers, Julie Dunlap, died on scene.

During the police investigation court documents say police found Malone-Lewis was driving impaired causing a three-car accident. Police also found prior to this accident, he was in another accident involving two cars.

Malone-Dewis continued driving on Southeast 122nd leading up to the fatal crash at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street.

Police also learned that when taken to the hospital Malone-Dewis had a blood alcohol content of .192%, according to court documents.

Court charging documents say Malone-Dews has also been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and failing to perform the duties of a driver.

Malone-Dewis denied drinking, but did say he had been taking pain medicine following a medical procedure.