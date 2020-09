The driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries and was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A driver is injured after driving his truck into a power line pole in southeast Portland on Wednesday.

The crash happened at Southeast Foster and 65th Avenue.

The vehicle flipped when it hit the power line pole and the driver was able to get themselves out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported with a non-life threatening leg injury, and was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.