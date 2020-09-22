All lanes of I-5 reopened after early morning crash in SW Portland

All northbound lanes of I-5 near the Highway 99W interchange have reopened.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and another was injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., as officers were responding to reports that a person was driving the wrong way on northbound I-5, a crash was reported north of the Highway 99W interchange.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least two vehicles crashing head-on into each other. One of the drivers died at the scene. The driver of another car was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the third car was not injured.