3 cars hit by bullets in Northeast Portland shooting; 1 person injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that left at least 3 cars damaged in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning. One man was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

On Dec. 9 around 12:41 a.m., dispatch received a report of shots fired near Northeast Rodney Street and Mason Street. Officers found several dozen bullet shell casings near the intersection. At least two parked cars were hit by gunfire and a third car, which was occupied, was also damaged. PPB said a man they believe was injured at the intersection was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. PPB did not clarify whether he was hit by gunfire, or if he was in the car that was hit by gunfire.

Police also found evidence of gunfire along Northeast Skidmore Street at Vancouver Avenue and Fremont Street.

PPB's Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is looking into the shooting and believes there was at least one shooter firing at another car as they drove by.

Witnesses or anyone else with information are asked to send an email to ECST and reference case number 21-34038.