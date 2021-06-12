19-year-old shot and killed in Bridgeton neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in the Bridgeton neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), an officer was working the scene of a car accident at North Marine Drive and North Force Avenue when another car pulled up and told the officer someone had been shot.
The victim, 19-year-old Keion Howard, of Portland, was seriously injured in the car. The officer called for medical personnel and performed CPR, but Howard died at the scene.
PPB believes that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Anchor Way. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079.