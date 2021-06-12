19-year-old shot and killed in Bridgeton neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in the Bridgeton neighborhood on Saturday night.



According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), an officer was working the scene of a car accident at North Marine Drive and North Force Avenue when another car pulled up and told the officer someone had been shot.



The victim, 19-year-old Keion Howard, of Portland, was seriously injured in the car. The officer called for medical personnel and performed CPR, but Howard died at the scene.