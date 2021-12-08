Shootings at Gresham apartment complex leave 1 teen dead, man and second teen injured

Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were also shot but are expected to survive, police said. The shootings happened Dec. 4.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man and two teenage boys were shot at an apartment complex in Gresham on Saturday afternoon. One of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, died. The other two victims, a 23-year-old man and 14-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

On Monday, Gresham police identified the victim who died as 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey of Portland. After an autopsy, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide. Police said they aren't releasing the names of the other two victims at this time.

The shootings happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Trails apartment complex on Northwest 15th Street in Gresham. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the three victims, who had all been shot. More than 20 units responded to the call. The area was cordoned off and Gresham police detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to investigate.