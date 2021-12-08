Portland police identify suspect killed in I-5 police shooting

The man who was killed was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Keck.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who was killed in a police shooting on Interstate 5 in North Portland Monday morning has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon L. Keck.

Portland police said Keck is believed to have been involved in multiple armed carjackings and other crimes leading up to the shooting.

Police initially said a woman the suspect allegedly shot a woman during a carjacking attempt. On Wednesday, police said they determined "the female victim who reported that she had been shot was not in fact injured by gunfire."

Officers are still working to determine what caused her injury.

The officer who opened fire was identified as John Hughes, a 17-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). He will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed, which is standard protocol.

Police said they got a call about a home invasion around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Northeast Grant Place and 32nd Avenue where the suspect allegedly stole a car. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to commit multiple carjackings across North Portland over the next hour.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that a short time later, police received a report of shots fired about two miles away from the home invasion, outside the Hyatt Regency in the Lloyd District. Officers were told the suspect ditched the first stolen car and carjacked a second car at gunpoint.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect entered the northbound lanes of I-5 near Rosa Parks Way driving the wrong direction. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the suspect crashed the car, got out and attempted another carjacking on the freeway.

It was during that carjacking he was believed to have shot someone before police revealed that was not the case.

I-5 was shut down in both directions near Lombard Street for hours but reopened by 5:30 p.m.