Newspaper carrier shot, injured in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning

Portland police said that the woman was driving through the neighborhood when she felt a sudden pain in her leg. She called 911 to report that she'd been shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating after a newspaper carrier reported that she'd been shot Wednesday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Dispatch received a 911 call about the shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene on Northeast Glisan Street near Menlo Park Elementary School to find a 62-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told responding officers that she'd been driving slowly through the neighborhood, delivering newspapers, when she felt a sudden pain in her leg. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team, one of its two gun violence units, responded to investigate the scene. A photo provided by PPB shows markers suggesting over a dozen shots fired.

According to PPB, the victim to not get a look at the shooter or see which direction they went. Police had not taken anyone into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB's non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-221189.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

