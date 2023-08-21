2 people in custody after shooting in Southeast Portland

Police have lifted a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

PORTLAND, Oregon — After an hours-long search, two people are in custody following a shooting in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, Portland police said. Police have lifted a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

Just after 1 a.m., a police officer was driving in the area and saw two people shooting at an apartment complex near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 112th Avenue. The two people ran away and the police officer called for assistance. The Specialized Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation team responded. The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit also responded, Portland police said. Nearby residents were notified to shelter in place by locking their doors and windows.

Officers detained a man and a minor they believe to be connected to the shooting, police told KGW. They were found within the perimeter that officers had blocked off, Portland police said. The two people have not been identified and Portland police are determining whether they will be charged.

There are no known injuries, according to Portland police.

Police closed a stretch of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Boise Street during the search, but both roads reopened by 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

