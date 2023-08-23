Man shot in downtown Portland; 1 person detained

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man was shot near Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Tuesday night. Another man was detained, Portland police said.



The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 5th Avenue, near Pioneer Place and about one block away from Pioneer Courthouse Square. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive, according to Portland police. A man was detained at the scene for further investigation. Portland police have not yet said whether he will arrested and will face criminal charges.



Portland police have not released any other information about what led up to the shooting. They have not released the name of the man who was injured.



This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.