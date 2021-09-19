Man killed in shooting near Kenton Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Kenton Neighborhood early Sunday morning, according the Portland Police.
The shooting happened at 8400 North Brandon Avenue around 4:21 a.m. Police say the man was already dead when they arrived. They haven't released any suspect information.
There have been more than 60 homicides in Portland this year, already surpassing the total from 2020. On Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler laid out some ideas in an effort to curb the spike in gun violence.
Anyone with information about the shooting in Kenton Neighborhood, is asked to please contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774.
